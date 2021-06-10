Celtics' Aaron Nesmith surprises mother with new car

WATCH: Aaron Nesmith surprises his mother with new car originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Aaron Nesmith shared an unforgettable moment with his mother on Thursday.

The Boston Celtics rookie surprised his mom with a brand new Kia and thanked her with a heartfelt message on Instagram.

"THANK YOU MOM!! For all you do. My brother and I never take what you do for granted❤️ Thank you to @kiausa for making this special moment possible," Nesmith wrote.

You can watch the video here.

Well done, kid.

Nesmith's Celtics teammates Jayson Tatum and Tremont Waters were just as touched by the moment as the rest of us.

Nesmith, drafted 14th overall by the Celtics in 2020, played 46 games for Boston during his rookie campaign. After a slow start to the season, the Vanderbilt product developed into a difference-maker in the C's rotation, especially on the defensive end of the floor.

Nesmith turns 22 years old on Oct. 16.