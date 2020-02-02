Celtics-76ers Takeaways: Jaylen Brown leads under-manned C's to blowout win

BOSTON - When Jaylen Brown didn't get selected for this month's All-Star game, you had to wonder how he would respond.

If Saturday's 116-95 win over Philadelphia was any indication of how he's handling the news, the Celtics wouldn't mind him being snubbed all the time. Brown led an undermanned Celtics squad with 32 points, mixing in an array of drives to the basket, dunks and frequent trips to the free throw line.

The Celtics were playing without Kemba Walker (left knee soreness) and Enes Kanter (hip), two players who have had success individually against the Sixers this season. But Brown more than made up for their absence, delivering the kind of performance that reminds all in attendance why he was in the All-Star conversation to begin with.

But like most of Boston's victories this season, by no means was he the only standout who contributed to the win.

TATUM MAKES HIS MARK

Two fouls within the first three minutes of play seemed like it would spell a quick hook for Jayson Tatum to the bench. But Brad Stevens kept him on the floor, and he responded with nine straight points.

That would be the start of yet another strong night for the All-Star. He finished with 25 points, including a powerful dunk over friend/ex-teammate Al Horford that adds to the list of signature dunks he's accumulated in his two-plus seasons.

OJELEYE IMPACTS AT BOTH ENDS

When he's singled out for a strong game, it's usually solely because of what he does defensively. But against Philly, Semi Ojeleye's play as a scorer, rebounder - and, of course, defender - all came into play in helping Boston get the win.

The key to Ojeleye's play stemmed from his ability to move without the ball. He routinely got to spots where his teammates found him for easy scores, or positioned himself to draw contact and get to the free throw line, where he took a season-high six attempts (all makes). The end result was a season-high 11 points.

THEIS/WILLIAMS TANDEM STYMIES EMBIID

Joel Embiid has been as dominant against Boston as any player in the NBA this season. But that didn't deter Daniel Theis and Grant Williams FROM combining to deliver the kind of defensive 1-2 punch that made Embiid a non-factor all game.

Yes, Embiid scored 11 points. But he did it on 1-for-11 shooting from the field. At no point did his presence or play pose a significant threat.

Theis and Williams combined to do their thing offensively, too, tallying 14 points on 4-for-6 shooting from the field along with 11 rebounds.

