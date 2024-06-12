Can the Celtics go up 3-0 in the 2024 NBA Finals vs. the Mavericks?

Can the Boston Celtics go up 3-0 in their 2024 NBA Finals series vs. the Dallas Mavericks on the Mavs home court and put the series out of reach for the West’s representatives given the history of 0-3 deficits?

What sort of adjustments are coach Jason Kidd and the Mavs likely to make in the third game of the series? The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, recently podded about all the above plus potential Celtics adjustments, Jrue Holiday’s greatness, and much more. They also get into all the latest on the Kristaps Porzingis injury, including summaries from qualified medical pros and probabilities for Game 3 with guest Dan Greenberg.

Check it out below!

