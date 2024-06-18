Celtics 2024 offseason: Key dates to circle on your calendar originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NBA offseason is underway after the Boston Celtics finished off the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night to clinch their 18th championship.

Of course, it will take a bit longer for the C's to switch into offseason mode. Their celebration will continue throughout the week, including on Friday with the championship parade in Boston.

Next week though, it'll be back to the drawing board for president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and the Celtics front office. Their offseason duties will begin next Wednesday with the 2024 NBA Draft and continue when free agency opens just days later.

Here are all of the key Celtics offseason dates to mark on your calendar:

Championship parade: Friday at 11 a.m. ET

The rolling rally to celebrate the 2024 NBA champions will begin in front of TD Garden on Causeway Street, pass by City Hall Plaza and the Boston Common on Tremont Street, and end on Boylston Street by the Hynes Convention Center.

Derrick White and Jayson Tatum extension windows: Now to end of offseason

White and Tatum are currently scheduled to become free agents in 2025. A $315 million supermax extension for Tatum feels inevitable, and it also seems like a foregone conclusion that White will be locked up long-term. Both players immediately became extension-eligible after the NBA Finals and will be able to sign a new deal any time before the 2024-25 NBA season begins.

NBA Draft: June 26 and 27

The Celtics own the 30th and 54th overall picks in the 2024 draft.

NBA free agency: June 30 at 6 p.m. ET

Boston has only three impending unrestricted free agents: Luke Kornet, Xavier Tillman Sr., and Svi Mykhailuk. Finding a versatile big man will be on Brad Stevens' to-do list this summer.

Summer League: July 12 to 22

Jordan Walsh and JD Davison starred for last year's Summer League C's. Boston went 2-3 in Vegas.

Paris Olympics: July 27 to Aug. 11

Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday will represent the Celtics on the 2024 USA men's basketball team. Derrick White is reportedly a strong candidate to replace Kawhi Leonard on the roster.