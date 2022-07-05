Celtics' 2022 NBA Summer League roster includes some intriguing names

Celtics' Summer League roster is set; here are the names to know originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There's plenty of buzz around the Boston Celtics after their reported additions of Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari.

But before the new-look Celtics take the court this fall, the kids will get a chance to make their mark.

The 2022 NBA Summer League kicks off this week in Las Vegas and Salt Lake City, with Boston's first game set for Saturday, July 9, in Vegas against the Miami Heat. Here's the Celtics' full roster:

Head coach: Ben Sullivan, assistant coach, Celtics

Juhann Begarin, G/F, Paris Basket

Jordan Bone, G, Tennessee

JD Davison, G, Alabama

Sam Hauser, F, Virginia

Jericole Hellems, F, North Carolina State

Bryton Hobbs, G, Northeastern State

Mfiondu Kabengele, F/C, Florida State

A.J. Reeves, G, Providence

Matt Ryan, F, Chattanooga

Brodric Thomas, G, Truman

Trevion Wiliams, C, Purdue

The Summer League provides an opportunity for recent draft picks, young players at the end of the bench and undrafted free agents to showcase their talents. While the Celtics only drafted one player this year -- Alabama guard JD Davison in the second round -- they invited a few other players from the 2022 class to Las Vegas, including Purdue's Trevion Williams and Providence's A.J. Reeves.

Williams will be an intriguing name to watch, as the Celtics could use some frontcourt depth behind Robert Williams and Al Horford. While Boston could add a veteran big later this offseason, the 2022 Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year could carve out a roster spot if he plays well this summer.

Reeves is a Boston native who played at Brimmer and May school in Chestnut Hill, Mass., before playing for Ed Cooley at Providence College. He'll try to latch on with his hometown team this summer.

Boston's Summer League squad also includes three players who were on the C's roster last season in Sam Hauser, Matt Ryan and Brodric Thomas. Hauser just re-upped with Boston a three-year contract and has the most NBA experience on the roster, so he could be a major contributor for the Summer C's.

We should expect a few highlight-reel plays from Davison, as well -- Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens described the 6-foot-3 guard as "very explosive," and Davison's highlights back that up.

Here's a look at Boston's full Summer League schedule: