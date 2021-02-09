Celtics 2020 stashed guard Yam Madar wants out of his current team

All is not well in the Israeli Basketball Premier League for Boston Celtics 2020 NBA draft stashed point guard prospect Yam Madar, it seems.

Per Israeli sports news outlet Sport5’s Omri Manheim, Madar has filed a lawsuit asking for arbitration regarding his release from playing for his current in the Premier League — Hapoel Tel Aviv — at the end of the current season. Madar claims that his team is demanding $700,000 for his release despite the terms of his current deal allegedly allowing him to leave free and clear at the end of this season. Hapoel Tel Aviv is reportedly disputing this account, and interpretation.

The Israeli floor general has looked very good with Hapoel Tel Aviv despite their poor showing in Premier League standings, perhaps even good enough to make the move to the NBA next season.

WATCH: Yam Madar scores 25 points, 7 boards, 8 assists vs. Bnei Herzeliya https://t.co/36X3ff7ur8 — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) February 7, 2021

This may be part of what brought this issue to a hilt, as perhaps could be Madar’s status as one of the few bright spots in an otherwise unremarkable season for Hapoel Tel Aviv.

Both sides claim the language in Madar’s contract supports their view of the situation; hopefully the bitter turn of the future Celtic’s tenure with his current team can be resolved amicably in or out of arbitration.

