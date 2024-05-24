Celtics take 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Pacers

Boston Celtics (64-18, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (47-35, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Celtics -7; over/under is 223.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Celtics lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics visit the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Celtics won the last matchup 126-110 on May 24 led by 40 points from Jaylen Brown, while Pascal Siakam scored 28 points for the Pacers.

The Pacers are 32-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana has the league's best offense averaging 123.3 points while shooting 50.7% from the field.

The Celtics are 41-11 in Eastern Conference play. Boston is 6-7 in one-possession games.

The 123.3 points per game the Pacers score are 14.1 more points than the Celtics give up (109.2). The Celtics average 120.6 points per game, 0.4 more than the 120.2 the Pacers allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 20.1 points and 10.9 assists for the Pacers. Siakam is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games.

Derrick White is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum is averaging 25.1 points and 10.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 116.5 points, 39.4 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

Celtics: 9-1, averaging 112.5 points, 44.9 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.0 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin: out for season (shoulder), Tyrese Haliburton: day to day (hamstring).

Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis: out (soleus).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.