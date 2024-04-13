Celtic want to 'write history' - Sadiku

Elena Sadiku says Celtic are "working towards writing history" as they prepare to face Partick Thistle.

Celtic are currently second in the SWPL table, joint on points with Glasgow City and only one behind league leaders Rangers

“I think for us as a team we put in our focus into the next game,” she said.

“That’s the only thing we can control, we can’t control what is coming after.

“Even though our focus is on Partick Thistle, we know what is coming up. For me personally, where we are working towards, it is no secret that we want to write history.

“We are working towards writing history, and everybody knows that. Celtic hasn’t won the league yet, and that is something that we go in for training every day, and I can sit here and say confidently, that the girls have been doing amazing.

'They also know that is what we are working towards. To be able to share that with all our amazing fans, there is nothing else that we want to do.'

“Just as much as we deserve to win if we win all the games, it’s going to be something that we share with our fans because without them, we are nothing.

“That is something that means everything for us. I know that everybody knows that when it comes to Celtic.”