'Celtic will want to celebrate title in style at Rugby Park'

[BBC]

Brendan Rodgers was insistent on Saturday that Celtic still had work to do before they could celebrate a title victory, so they will want to do that in style on Wednesday night at Rugby Park.

Having lost on their last two visits to Kilmarnock, that may be easier said than done, but with the momentum they have right now they should be able to finish the job and seal their 54th league title and third in a row.

As an aside, the last time Kilmarnock won three home games in a row against Celtic was between March and October 1964 en route to their only ever top-flight title and they have never beaten them three times in one season.

It will be an emotional occasion on several levels, not least because it is the 16th anniversary of the passing of Tommy Burns, a man who is remembered with deep affection by both sets of supporters. That will be acknowledged by a minute’s applause ahead of kick-off.

Celtic have been imperious since their defeat at Tynecastle, dropping points only at Ibrox. They would be richly deserved champions and will go into next season as heavy favourites to make it four-in-a-row and match Rangers’ record of 55 titles.

But that is for another day. There is a league and cup double up for grabs over the course of the next ten days and given their stranglehold over the Old Firm fixture in recent times, few will be betting against them celebrating at Hampden, in addition to their likely title success.