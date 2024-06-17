Celtic value O'Riley at £34m - gossip

[BBC Sport]

Celtic value midfielder Matt O'Riley at £34m amid possible renewed interest from Atletico Madrid. (AS - in Spanish)

Forward Kyogo Furuhashi appears to have played down a return to his native Japan from Celtic. (Record)

Rangers have reportedly made an offer for AS FAR forward Hamza Igamane. (KoraMaroc on X)

A bid of £1.5m has been tabled for attacker Igamane by the Ibrox club. (Football Scotland)

Meanwhile, Rangers have made an improved contract offer to free agent Connor Barron, most recently at Aberdeen. (Record)

Yusuf Kabadayi will reportedly hold exit talks with Bayern Munich, with Rangers keen on the winger. (Record)

Being left out of Scotland's Euro 2024 squad was "really tough" on goalkeeper Craig Gordon, says his Hearts head coach Steven Naismith. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription)

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney is one of four players Arsenal are offering in a potential swap deal for Everton midfieler Amadou Onana. (Express via TeamTalk)