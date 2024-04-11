Celtic v St Mirren: Pick of the stats

Celtic have won six of their last seven meetings with St. Mirren across all competitions (D1), scoring 23 goals and conceding just five times in that period.

St Mirren have won just one of their last 34 away games against Celtic in all competitions (D3 L30). The Buddies have failed to score in 24 of those last 34 trips to Celtic Park.

Celtic's 2-0 defeat to Hearts in December this season is their only defeat in their last 59 Scottish Premiership home games (W49 D9).

After winning two of their first three away league outings this season (D1), St Mirren have since won just two of their last 13 on the road (D3 L8).