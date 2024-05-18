Celtic v St Mirren: Changes

Champions Celtic make six changes to the starting line-up for their final Scottish Premiership fixture of the season.

Kyogo Furuhashi, Nicolas Kuhn, Maik Nawrocki, Luis Palma, Anthony Ralston and Stephen Welsh start with Cameron Carter-Vickers, James Forrest, Adam Idah, Alastair Johnston, Daizen Maeda and Liam Scales dropping to the bench.

St Mirren make four changes to their line-up. Elvis Bwomono Caolin Boyd-Munce, Marcus Fraser and Toyosi Olusanya replace James Brown, Jaden Brown, Mickael Mandron and James Scott, who are all on the bench.