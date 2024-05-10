Celtic v Rangers: Team news

Celtic have a full squad to choose from with Daizen Maeda pushing for a start after making his comeback from a hamstring off the bench last weekend.

Rangers defender Leon Balogun will be assessed after picking up an injury last week against Kilmarnock.

Midfielder Ryan Jack is fit again but will not be considered while attackers Abdallah Sima (hamstring) and Rabbi Matondo (knock) remain sidelined with Connor Goldson (knee), Danilo (knee) and Oscar Cortes (muscle) out for the rest of the season.