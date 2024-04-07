Celtic unchanged with McGregor on bench

Celtic go with the same starting XI that won 3-0 away to Livingston, with captain Callum McGregor on the bench as he returns from an Achilles problem.

The Scotland midfielder has missed the last four matches and is not risked from the start.

That might be because Reo Hatate is only just back to fitness after a long absence.

Celtic XI: Hart, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, Iwata, Hatate, O'Reilly, Maeda, Kuhn, Kyogo.

Substitutes: Bain, Idah, Yang, Bernardo, Nawrocki, McGregor, Forrest, Ralston, Welsh.