Celtic title hero Gallacher wins second player of month award

Amy Gallacher has picked up the final SWPL player of the month award of the season in recognition of her outstanding contribution to Celtic's title win.

Elena Sadiku's side went unbeaten in May, with Gallacher scoring the dramatic title-clinching goal on the final day against Hibs.

That was the forward's third goal in May and she featured in all five matches as Celtic drew with Glasgow City and Rangers before beating Partick Thistle, Hearts and Hibs.

Gallacher, 25, signs off with her second monthly award of the season, having also taken the August prize.