Celtic Talent Poised To Join English Club

Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic are set to lose the services of promising young defender AJ Doyle this summer, according to the Athletic, with a move to Derby County in the offing.

The 16-year-old defender is rated highly within the Celtic academy but he is set to move south of the border.

Derby have been tracking the young defender for a while and are now on the verge of signing Doyle on a permanent deal.

The newly promoted Championship outfit are well on their way to taking Doyle south of the border in the upcoming transfer window.

A deal is already in place between Doyle and Derby for him to move to Pride Park in the coming weeks.

The Championship outfit will not look to get the deal over the line.

Doyle has been tempted to continue his career south of the border with the Rams.

Derby are confident that they are on the cusp of signing a talented young defender in Doyle this summer.