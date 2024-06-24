'Celtic table offer for Fenerbahce's Livakovic' - gossip
Celtic have tabled an informal £7.6m offer for Fenerbahce goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, the 29-year-old currently part of the Croatia squad at Euro 2024. (Football Insider)
Atletico Madrid have added Paris Saint-Germain's Manuel Ugarte to a list of potential midfield targets that includes Celtic's Matt O'Riley, Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer, Real Betis' Guido Rodriguez and Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile-Hojbjerg. (Que Deportes)
Read Monday's Scottish Gossip in full here.