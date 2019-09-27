Celtic suffer injury setback with Jozo Simunovic out for up to four months

Jozo Simunovic faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines - Getty Images Europe

Celtic have suffered a major injury setback with the news that Jozo Simunovic will be absent for three to four months and could return to his native Serbia to address the rehabilitation work required after the surgical clean-out of a knee injury.

The central defender will miss Celtic’s five remaining Europa League group stage games and will not be part of Neil Lennon’s plans until the second half of the team’s Scottish Premiership campaign.

“It is a blow for us and the player,” Lennon said. “He felt it was a necessity and thankfully it is not a micro-fracture again which is a serious operation where you are out for six to eight months.

“He has had a clean-up and obviously we have to tread carefully on his rehab and the sooner we get him back the better.”

Leigh Griffiths is another on the casualty list, suffering from a combination of an injured knee and a virus. The striker will miss Saturday's league fixture against Hibernian at Easter Road and will not be available for the Scotland squad to be announced by Steve Clarke on Tuesday for next month’s Euro 2020 double header against Russia in Moscow and San Marino at Hampden Park.

As matters stand, Celtic are covered at both ends of the field. Christopher Jullien and Kris Ajer have bonded as a central defensive partnership, while Vakoun Bayo scored against Partick Thistle in the midweek Betfred Scottish League Cup quarter-final amidst a generally impressive all-round performance.

The 5-0 rout of a struggling Jags side expanded the category of obscure statistics with the news that, since he took charge for a second spell, Lennon has become the most successful Celtic manager over an opening passage of 31 games.

“That’s down to the players,” he said. “When I came in it was really, really difficult – and people on the outside might not appreciate that – but there were huge shoes to fill. And then you had to pick up at a really pressured time of the season, with big games. The changeover could have been difficult but the players made the transition as easy as it could possibly have been.

“There will be so many twists and turns as the season goes on and you just try to keep a sense of perspective, whether things are good or bad.”

The trip to Hibs takes on added significance as a preview of the sides’ next meeting, in the Betfred Scottish League Cup semi-final at Hampden on November 2. Paul Heckingbottom’s players responded to a home defeat by Hearts in last weekend’s Edinburgh derby to beat Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Wednesday after extra time and penalties and Lennon said:

“From the psychological point of view, it’s a big lift and it shows a bit of character after losing the derby at home. “They’ve picked themselves up and gone to a difficult place and got through, but how much did that take out of them, with extra time and penalties on an artificial pitch which can be demanding?”

Derek McInnes is hopeful of Aberdeen's chances against Rangers Credit: Jane Barlow

At Ibrox, meanwhile, Rangers host an Aberdeen side ravaged by injuries. James Wilson has a knee strain and his attacking colleague Connor McLennan is struggling with a dead leg, while defenders Scott McKenna and Ash Taylor were already missing along with midfielders Stephen Gleeson, Funso Ojo, Craig Bryson and Scott Wright.

The Dons lost only two of seven meetings with Rangers last season and knocked Steven Gerrard’s players out of both cup competitions.

“We have had adversity to deal with in the past and probably have a wee bit of that to deal with at the minute with the injury situation, but we know that we can go down there and still put in a performance that can hopefully get a positive result against a very good Rangers team,” said Derek McInnes, the Aberdeen manager.

Gerrard acknowledged the setbacks Rangers faced against Aberdeen last season, but declared that his squad have become more potent. “We believe we are better, we believe we have improved, recruited well and that we are in a good place,” he said.

“Our last fixture here against Aberdeen, we played ever so well. We controlled the majority of the game and we found a real performance on the day. That is the game the players need to focus on, because it wasn’t so long ago.”

Off the field, Aberdeen have won the Best Professional Football Club prize in the 2019 UEFA Grassroots Awards for the work done by their Community Trust (AFCCT), which – amongst other activities - has helped six local grassroots clubs to achieve the highest level of the Scottish FA’s club accreditation scheme. It is also active in 13 partner schools, organising football-related health and wellbeing activities for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.