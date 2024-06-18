Celtic struggling to meet Bernardo wage demands - gossip

[BBC]

Reports in Portugal suggest Celtic are struggling to meet 22-year-old Paulo Bernardo's wage demands as the Scottish champions attempt to bring back the Benfica midfielder on a permanent deal following last season's loan spell. (Record)

Salzburg have decided against triggering an option to keep Salernitana defender Flavius Daniliuc, 23, who is wanted by Celtic. (Football Scotland)

Joshua Mulgrew, the 16-year-old son of former Scotland defender Charlie, has signed his first professional contract at Celtic, where his father played. (Sun)

Former Scottish FA performance director Mark Wotte believes reported Rangers target Hamza Igamane, 21, of AS FAR, would not be overawed by the Scottish top flight. (Record)

Rangers want a fee of £5m if they are to sell Tom Lawrence, 30, this summer. (Football Insider)

Swansea City's hopes of signing free agent Connor Barron, 21, seem to be fading as Rangers step up their interest in the former Aberdeen midfielder. (Wales Online)

Former Dundee defender Lee Wilkie says signing winger Luke McCowan, 26, up on a new contract would be the club's best summer business. (Courier - subscription)

Goalkeeper Angus Gunn says Scotland want to repay the loyalty of supporters following Friday's 5-1 loss to Germany. (Herald - subscription)

Liverpool are close to announcing the arrival of former Scotland midfielder Richard Hughes as sporting director. (Football Insider)

St Johnstone forward Nicky Clark has been reunited with former Dundee United team-mate Ian Harkes, now with New England Revolution, during a visit to the United States and watched another Tannadice favourite of yesteryear, Ryan Gauld, score twice for Vancouver Whitecaps in Greater Boston. (Sun)