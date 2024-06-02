Celtic 'at start of something bigger' after historic SWPL title

Having become SWPL champions for the first time, Amy Gallacher says Celtic now want to make their mark in Europe.

Gallacher scored the dramatic title-clinching goal on the final day against Hibs, which guarantees a spot in next year's Champions League.

And the 25-year-old forward is hoping for a glamour draw.

"We need to enjoy this moment first, enjoy the summer, but when we come back it feels like the start of something that can be bigger," she told Celtic's official podcast.

"We want to continue winning leagues, winning trophies, but also the Champions League, I think the next step is getting a big team and playing them at Parkhead, I think that would be massive for the club.

"But I think it's important to enjoy the summer and we'll come back raring to go in July."