Celtic And Southampton Too Slow Out Of Blocks For Star, Was Saints’ Top Target

Celtic and Southampton were too slow out of the blocks to land goalkeeper Patrick Pentz, despite Saints even having him as their top target until today.

Pentz has just signed a four-year contract with Danish side Brondby, joining the side on a permanent basis from Bayer Leverkusen.

The shot-stopper spent last term on loan at Brondby and the Danish side acted quickly to lock him down, with the contract not even including a release clause.

Brondby’s quick action has left Celtic and Southampton trailing, according to Danish outlet Bold.

Both clubs wanted to sign Pentz, but were too slow out of the blocks and Brondby took full advantage.

It is claimed that Southampton even had Pentz as their top target, right up until today, when he signed a permanent deal with Brondby.

Pentz now has the opportunity to further enhance his reputation at Euro 2024 with Austria.

Brondby know though that if the 27-year-old does excel and generate interest, they will not be forced to sell him as they successfully avoided putting any release clause in the goalkeeper’s deal.