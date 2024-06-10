Celtic sign Richardson from Everton

Celtic have confirmed the signing of full-back Amy Richardson from WSL side Everton.

The 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with Elena Sadiku's side.

Richardson has previously worked under Sadiku during the manager's time with Everton's women's youth academy.

Commenting on the full-back's arrival, Sadiku told club media: "Amy is a really good young player who has the potential to become great with her skills and the mentality of being the best she can be every day.

"I have already coached her during my time at Everton so it’s going to be great to have her in the team and see her develop in our environment."