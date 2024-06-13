Celtic sign Portugal defender Lourenco from Sporting

Portugal defender Bruna Lourenco has become Celtic boss Elena Sadiku's fifth summer signing after making the switch from Sporting Lisbon.

Lourenco, 25, has signed a two-year deal with the SWPL champions.

During eight years with Sporting, Lourenco won two league titles and three domestics cups as well as captaining the side on several occasions.

"I am delighted that Bruna’s mentality and drive to win exactly align with our objectives as a team going into next season," Sadiku said.

"Bruna caught my eye with her impressive offensive skills as a centre-back.

"Her ability to break lines and remain calm under pressure, combined with her determination to win the ball back in defence, are exactly what I look for."