Celtic sign Danish twins from Sadiku's former club

Celtic have signed Danish twin sisters Signe and Mathilde Carstens on two-year deals.

The 22-year-old pair make the switch to Glasgow from head coach Elena Sadiku's former Danish club, Fortuna Hjorring.

Both played under Sadiku during her time as Fortuna assistant and have played in the Women's Champions League as well as recently being called up by Denmark Under-23s.

Sadiku said: "I’m so happy that Mathilde and Signe chose to join Celtic.

"It truly shows that players abroad believe in our vision and what we want to achieve in the upcoming seasons.

"Signe is a great player with exceptional in-game understanding and technical ability on the ball, while Mathilde, with her outstanding dribbling ability, will enhance our game with both assists and goals."