Celtic set for Queen's Park friendly

Celtic will take on fellow Glasgow side Queen's Park for the first time in 15 years as the sides meet for a pre-season friendly.

Brendan Rodgers' side will make the short trip to Lesser Hampden on Wednesday, 10 July, with kick-off at 19:45 BST.

The fixture comes before Celtic jet off to the United States, where they will take on MLS outfit DC United, as well as Premier League sides Manchester City and Chelsea.

However, due to Lesser Hampden's capacity of just 900 supporters, the club say there will be no public sale of tickets to Celtic supporters.