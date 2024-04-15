Celtic see 'light at end of tunnel' - Johnston

Alistair Johnston says Celtic are "excited" by the challenge ahead of them as the title race winds into its final five games.

Speaking before Rangers lost ground in their defeat at Ross County, the Canada international insists Brendan Rodgers' squad are fully aware of how crucial every point is until the end of the season.

"Now we can really kind of see the light at the end of the tunnel," Johnston told Celtic TV.

“We’re almost there, the finish line is close and we know that very single point matters.

'So we are excited by that, excited by that challenge, I think our crowd is as well.

“So it’s going to be a big six weeks or so here, but again, we really look at this as an amazing opportunity for us.

“To come out here, and if we play our football in every match, doing what we need to do, we can come out and make this a special season. That’s the aim.”