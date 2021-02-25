Celtic roster needs work; Stevens not to blame - yet

Feb. 25—Another day, another loss for the Boston Celtics.

It's almost as if fans expect them to lose to good teams nowadays, which is quite remarkable considering the talent level at the top of the squad.

Jaylen Brown (25.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists) and Jayson Tatum (26.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists) have been nothing short of spectacular this season, and Kemba Walker is slowly, but surely rounding into form. That alone should be enough for the Celtics to remain relevant in their quest for an Eastern Conference championship.

But at 15-16 heading into Wednesday night's game in Atlanta, Boston is undoubtedly on the outside looking in when it comes to serious contenders.

So what's been the problem?

Fans and media alike are quick to point the finger at head coach Brad Stevens, questioning whether or not he has the ability to motivate his players in ways that don't involve him using a whiteboard and magic marker. Because realistically, nobody in their right mind has ever doubted Stevens' basketball brilliancy. But with the team struggling, it's fair to wonder if he truly has a grasp on his group.

My personal take? Stevens isn't the problem, and he's not going anywhere any time soon.

Do I question his rotation and defensive matchups at times? Absolutely. But when you're fighting each and every day to find your way, find your identity, lineup changes and somewhat extreme game-by-game tweaks are to be expected.

My biggest issue is the overall talent level surrounding Brown and Tatum. Year after year we've seen different teams struggle to find the win column despite superior skill at the top of their lineup (i.e., Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns prior to Chris Paul's arrival; or even this year with the Washington Wizards' combo of Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook).

Team President Danny Ainge even admitted last week that the C's current roster wasn't good enough to compete for a title; he was simply stating the facts.

On Tuesday, Brown and Tatum were both selected to the 2021 NBA All-Star Game. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Celtics were the only team to boast two all-stars and a record below .500.

Hate him or love him, Marcus Smart's extended absence — he's expected back shortly after the all-star break — has certainly played a role in their inconsistency. But even his inevitable return to action won't save the season.

As far as I'm concerned, everybody on the roster not named Brown or Tatum is expandable. Maybe add rookie Payton Pritchard to that list, too.

Since a quality opening night performance, reserve guard addition Jeff Teague has provided next to nothing and has recently fallen out of the rotation completely. Triston Thompson has been fine in his role, but to me he's no longer a starting center for a championship hopeful team.

Romeo Langford has hardly seen the floor since being drafted in 2019. Carsen Edwards has shown bursts of explosion offensively, but has yet to prove himself as a valuable rotational piece. Tremont Waters appears to be nothing more than a roster filler. Grant Williams plays hard and provides versatility defensively, but isn't quite ready for prime time minutes. Daniel Theis has been solid, but is still undersized for his position and better served as a second-unit sparkplug. Semi Ojeleye has come a long way in his four years in Boston, but his ceiling is only so high.

I actually love what Robert Williams has brought to the table recently; there's no reason he can't be the center of the future for Boston. Rookie Aaron Nesmith is starting to display his versatile skill set as he earns more minutes as well.

Bottom line: the Celtics have some decent role players, but nobody good enough to shoulder some of the load carried by Brown and Tatum.

Their most pressing need? A proven, physical wing who can shoot and play defense. After all, it's a three-and-D game these days and those type of players have proven invaluable.

In Tuesday's last-second loss to Dallas, Mavericks' star guard Luka Doncic canned two monumental 3-pointers to seal the deal. On those final two possessions he was guarded by Theis and Nesmith. Sure, he used a screen to switch off of Brown and force Nesmith to cover the gap on his game-winning stepback, but there's simply no way Doncic was bothered defensively by either of those guys.

I point out that finish because the way it ended is largely how their season's gone. The Celtics simply can't close games.

Nobody knows what, if any moves Ainge will make in the coming weeks. But one thing's for certain: he has to do something. Maybe he'll surprise us all with a midseason blockbuster trade, and hopefully he'll use the $28.5M traded player exception (TPE) intelligently to bring in some much needed help.

One name that's been swirled around in recent weeks is Harrison Barnes, a 6-foot-8 swingman for Sacramento. Rumors tend to stay rumors, but that's exactly the type of skill set and size the Celtics should be looking for (Magic forward Aaron Gordon also fits the bill).

Boston somehow is in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings, but have just a one game cushion on No. 10 Miami Heat. They'll likely make the playoffs regardless, but if they don't address their roster needs in swift fashion, the C's could very well be looking at their earliest postseason exit since a first round loss to Cleveland in 2017. — Nick Giannino can be reached at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.