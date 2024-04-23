Celtic receive reduced allocation at Dundee - gossip

[BBC]

Celtic have been given a reduced allocation for Sunday's Scottish Premiership match away to Dundee. (Herald - subscription)

May's Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Rangers could be scheduled at the same time as the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United. The Scottish FA are inclined not to move the kick-off to avoid a repeat of the row that followed delaying last season's cup final, when winners Celtic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle started after City beat United at Wembley. (Record)

Rangers forward Cyriel Dessers has scored more goals so far this season than Celtic counterpart Kyogo Furuhashi but former Ibrox striker Kris Boyd points out Kyogo has "done it in big games". (Sun)

Goalkeeper Joe Hart would be open to staying at Celtic in a new role after he hangs up his gloves at the end of the season. (Record)

Liam Scales urges Celtic to address their defensive issues, saying the loss of three goals in the Scottish Cup semi-final win over Aberdeen was "a warning". (Sun)

