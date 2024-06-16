Celtic Receive Financial Boost As Star’s Move Goes Through

Mexican side Cruz Azul have completed the signing of Georgios Giakoumakis from MLS outfit Atlanta United, meaning Celtic are in line for a financial boost.

Giakoumakis completed an exit from Celtic to join Atlanta United in the 2023 winter transfer window and instantly flourished in the MLS.

He grabbed 19 goals in the MLS last year, in just 30 outings and this year has struck five times in eleven outings.

Now Giakoumakis has completed a move to Mexican side Cruz Azul, with Atalanta United receiving £7.9m for his services.

The move means that Celtic are in line for a financial boost.

Inside Futbol understands that Celtic included a sell-on clause in the agreement that took Giakoumakis to Atlanta United.

The sell-on clause is for 20 per cent of the capital gain that the MLS side were to make on any transfer for Giakoumakis outside the MLS.

With Atlanta United making around £4.5m in profit on what they paid for Giakoumakis, Celtic were in line to pick up a maximum of £900,000 from the transfer going through, but the final total will take into account extra cash already paid in the form of pre-agreed add-ons.

It means further cash flowing into Celtic’s coffers at a time when Brendan Rodgers is looking to improve his squad over the summer transfer window.