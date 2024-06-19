Celtic Receive Boost In Pursuit Of Their Defensive Target: Why Rodgers Must Make The Call

If a recent report from TuttoSalernitana is believed to be true, Celtic have received a boost in pursuit of Flavius Daniliuc. The Salernitana centre-half has returned to Italy after a brief loan stint with Red Bull Salzburg. The Austrian hotshots have not triggered the option to buy him on permanent terms and the Hoops, therefore, are in the driver’s seat ahead of a potential summer transfer.

The 23-year-old Austria international progressed through the academy ranks of Admira Wacker and Rapid Wien. He then had his youth stints with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich before featuring for the latter’s reserve side in 2019. OGC Nice secured his services a year later but sanctioned a €5.80m transfer to Salernitana in the summer of 2022.

Once included in The Guardian‘s ‘Next Generation 2018’, Daniliuc has struggled to make his presence known in senior football. While he is unlikely to play in Serie B following Granata’s relegation from the top tier, the Salerno-based outfit should aim to recoup the amount they paid for the youngster two years back.

Currently in Germany for the ongoing EURO 2024, Daniliuc is keen to impress in Das Team colours. Celtic, keeping close tabs on his situation at Salernitana, could make their move accordingly to strengthen themselves in the defensive third.

Why Celtic Should Secure His Services

The Bhoys roped in Gustaf Lagerbielke and Maik Nawrocki last summer. They also roped in Nat Phillips on loan from Liverpool, but the Reds decided to call him back for lack of first-team minutes. Neither Lagerbielke nor Nawrocki managed to stake a claim in Brendan Rodgers’ plans. Also, the persistent injury problem of Stephen Welsh leaves them with Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales as the regular starters. One of Ange Postecoglou’s final signings, Yuki Kobayashi is already a forgotten man at Celtic Park.

Daniliuc has a strong physique, but he must work on his pace to attune to the flair and aggression of Scottish football. He has good tackling traits and 86.2% passing success (stats via Whoscored) while playing it out from the back. Although there is still a lot to improve in his game, the guidance of Rodgers and the experience of Serie A as well as Ligue 1 make him a contender for the starting status.

Nevertheless, it’s too early to predict his future as the Celts are going slow but steady in terms of chasing their summer targets. They are expected to offload a few fringe names in the coming days and reinvest towards building a formidable force to maintain their supremacy over Old Firm rivals Rangers.