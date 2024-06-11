Celtic Preparing Formal Approach For Target

Celtic are preparing to push forward with their pursuit for a goalkeeper by making a formal offer for one of their targets, according to the Northern Echo.

Brendan Rodgers’ men want a successor to the retired Joe Hart and are now focusing in on Newcastle United, who are prepared to move on Martin Dubravka, who slotted in when Nick Pope was injured this term.

The Premier League club are looking to overhaul their goalkeeping department and are preparing to sell the Slovakian this summer.

Dubravka only has a year left on his contract at Newcastle and is keen to sign for a club where he can be number one.

And it has been claimed that Celtic are interested in taking him north of the border this summer.

The Bhoys are in the market for a new number one following Hart’s retirement at the end of last season.

Dubravka has been identified as an experienced option who could fill Hart’s shoes in the Celtic squad.

The Scottish champions are now preparing to make a formal approach to land the Slovak this summer.

He ticks Rodgers’ box with his experience at international level and the Premier League, coupled with a transfer fee and wage demands which are within Celtic’s range.