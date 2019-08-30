Which Celtic picked up the tab for Team USA's player-only dinner in China?

The four Celtics on Team USA have talked about how the experience this summer, which will continue in earnest when they open FIBA World Cup play on Sunday in China, has brought them together and helped build chemistry.

It's something US coach Gregg Popovich has looked for from not just Celtics Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart, but the rest of the NBAers the Spurs head coach has assembled.

A players-only dinner after the team arrived in Shanghai after the flight from Sydney was another bonding moment. And, as ESPN's Brian Windhorst reports, new Celtics point guard Kemba Walker picked up the tab.

Walker picked up the check for the group of 20, part of the surcharge of his new $140 million contract he signed with the Boston Celtics earlier this summer. "It's not the first time I've gotten the bill this summer and won't be the last," he joked.

"We want to play for each other, and that's the biggest thing...," Walker told Windhorst. "We love being around each other; it's been a great experience for all of us."

