Celtic pay tribute to one of club's 'most important figures'

Celtic have paid tribute to one of the club's "most important figures" John Keane, who has died.

The former director and honorary president gave £1m to the club to stop it slipping into administration in the 1990s.

Keane then went on to back the takeover of Fergus McCann, which laid the foundations for Celtic to return to the top of Scottish football.

He served as a non executive director for over 20 years, and in 2013 was named honorary chairman.

Celtic chairman Peter Lawwell said: “Today we have lost a true Celtic great and a wonderful friend, someone who will always mean so much to Celtic and a man who gave his heart and soul to the Club.

"His contribution to Celtic was phenomenal over many years but above all, the way he was, his humility and compassion and love for his family shone from him every day and made him the man he was."

Majority shareholder Dermot Desmond said Celtic would "forever be indebted" to Keane.

"He was a humble man of few words, but when he did speak they were pearls of wisdom," Desmond added.

"We are fortunate that he has passed on these virtues to Mark, his son, one of our shareholders."