Celtic pair make TOTW

[BBC]

A seismic derby win for Celtic as they moved to the brink of yet another league title.

In this final stretch, we've witnessed an incredible rejuvenation for James Forrest. From the off against Rangers, the winger looked sharp and a constant danger.

His appetite for attacking defences with relish was clear to see. At 32, he still has that bit of acceleration that sets alarm bells ringing for defenders, and looks full of confidence.

While Forrest has returned to the stage for Celtic, Matt O'Riley has been performing on it all season. A class act.

The Danish midfielder seemed to operate on a different level from most around him in the Old Firm maelstrom.