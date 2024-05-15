Celtic overcome 'so many issues' to win Scottish title

Celtic overcame "so many issues" to clinch their 12th Scottish Premiership title in the last 13 seasons, says manager Brendan Rodgers.

The league leaders needed a point at Kilmarnock to get over the line, but were two up in 12 minutes and went on to win 5-0 as they clinched the championship in style.

"I thought we were absolutely brilliant tonight," Rodgers told Sky Sports of the thumping win at a ground where Celtic have lost on their last two visits.

"From a management perspective, there's been so much to manage, so many issues, some real tedious stuff. It's been a great learning season.

"I believe in the players and when the pressure's been on, they've got the performances and the results."

It had looked as if Celtic might be confirmed as league winners 24 hours earlier, as Rangers trailed Dundee 2-0 at Ibrox.

Philippe Clement's side recovered to win 5-2, but that only delayed an outcome that has seemed inevitable since they lost 2-1 at Celtic Park on Saturday.

That defeat left Celtic six points clear with two games remaining and Rodgers' men finalised the arithmetic in Ayrshire.

How did Celtic's campaign unfold?

Three Old Firm victories this season have proved pivotal and are among 27 wins for Brendan Rodgers' side, who have lost just three of 36 league games.

Celtic conclude the campaign with matches against Kilmarnock on Wednesday and St Mirren on Saturday.

It is a third Premiership title for Rodgers - who also left Celtic eight points clear in the 2018-19 season, when they went on to win the league under Neil Lennon - in his first season back in Glasgow.

This title success has not been as smooth as his previous victories, but Rodgers' teams have come up with key performances when they needed it.

After an early-season goalless home draw with St Johnstone, they defeated Rangers at Ibrox on 3 September.

Then, despite back-to-back losses in December, they saw off Clement's in-form side 2-0 at the end of the year.

Rangers were in command by February, though, and Celtic looked like falling four adrift before two stoppage-time goals turned a draw into a win at Motherwell.

A defeat and a draw for Rangers - as well as the 3-3 Old Firm draw at Ibrox - in April handed Rodgers' side the initiative and last weekend's victory at Celtic Park edged them close to the title.