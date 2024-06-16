'Celtic make offer for goalkeeper Livakovic' - gossip

[Getty Images]

Celtic have made an official offer of £7.6m to Fenerbahce for Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, while Ipswich Town are also following the 29-year-old closely. (AS Marca)

Celtic have a couple of as yet unannounced transfer deals completed and good money has been set aside for more experienced additions to their title-winning squad. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers might have to wait until the end of pre-season if they are to bring 22-year-old forward Abdallah Sima back to Ibrox after last season's loan as Brighton & Hove Albion want to give their new manager time to assess his squad. (Football Insider)

Lawrence Shankland remains an option for Rangers as they look to bolster their attack and Heart of Midlothian would struggle to turn down a “really big” offer with the 28-year-old Scotland striker happy to make the move should the clubs agree a fee. (Football Insider)

Rangers appear to be following a transfer policy similar to Celtic's model of recent times - making moderately priced signings that can be termed projects, rather than automatic first-team picks, with hopes of selling big at some point in the future. (Sunday Mail)

Sandy Stewart, who is Owen Coyle's assistant manager at Chenaiyin, says Scottish clubs should tap into the Indian transfer market as standards are growing because of investment in grass roots and youth football there. (Sunday Post, print edition)