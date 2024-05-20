'Celtic must use SWPL title win to kick on'

A first title win is huge for Celtic. I know it's been a long work in progress.

I was a player there in 2008 when we won the club's first piece of silverware, which was the League Cup. Back then, it felt like it was going to be a change in the order with Glasgow City and Hibs.

But they've had to wait a lot longer than we would have expected.

They came really close a couple of times and we saw last year they ran it down to the wire.

So where do Celtic go now? The narrative is perhaps that they don't invest the same as Rangers.

Having spent less, I don't know where that leaves them. Do they push on more or just accept that they can do well with with the current budget? I would like to see them kick on and really go for it.

Getting the first Champions League spot is massive, they should really try to make a statement and show that they deserve to be there and stay in the competition for as long as they can.

If there's ever a reason to go and invest more it's now, when the men's side will have that additional income. If the resources are there, they should absolutely do it.

Go and nail down your top players as well. To step into the Champions League you need big players and you do need to spend a bit of cash.

'Hats off to Sadiku'

Celtic were always there and thereabouts. Fran Alonso departing wasn't great timing.

There was nothing wrong at the club, it wasn't like he was sacked because of poor performances, it was an opportunity to move on to something new.

When it's that type of situation there's no unrest, it's not like the team has been unsuccessful. For Elena Sadiku to come in, it was probably difficult for her because there was nothing to fix.

She's been really out there at points which is good. She's a young, fresh manager. She's probably said a bit too much at times but I don't dislike it, it's something different.

What I want to see is driven, young, female managers in the Scottish game. Hats off to Elena, she's steadied the ship, put her own spin on it and managed to get the best out of individuals. Whatever she has done, it's worked.

Flint factor huge for Celtic success

Tash Flint really stands out in Scotland because of her height and her physicality. She's got a turn of pace and she's a natural finisher.

Flint gets what it's about, she's been in and around the professional game for a long time. She understands what it takes to get to the top level and I think she's still got another couple of levels to go and Scotland is giving her a place to grow.

Up here she's a big fish in a small pond and she really made a big contribution at the tail end of the season.

Leanne was speaking to BBC Sport Scotland's Charlotte Cohen