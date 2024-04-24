'Celtic must sharpen their focus for season run-in'

[BBC]

With six games remaining in the domestic season, Celtic are exactly where most people would have expected them to be – top of the league and in the Scottish Cup final, and favourites to win both.

That said, despite a recent turnaround at the top, few of a Celtic mindset are celebrating just yet, with the penalty shoot-out victory over Aberdeen a reminder that there remains a vulnerability to the side that means further twists and turns are possible.

Celtic didn’t turn up in the first half at Hampden, were gifted an equaliser and then, having gained the upper hand by starting the second half well, allowed Aberdeen back into the game not once but twice.

Credit where it is due, they held their nerve and got the job done eventually but as attention switches back to the Premiership, the champions must sharpen their focus to ensure they do not afford Rangers the opportunity to haul themselves back into title contention.

Philippe Clement’s side came unstuck at Dens Park a week ago and Celtic have to avoid any such slip-up on Sunday in their first post-split fixture. Wins against Dundee and Hearts in their next two games should allow them to set up an unofficial title-winning clash with Rangers at home on 11 May.

A 12th title from 13 and indeed a 19th trophy out of 24 available domestically are within touching distance following a run of just one defeat in 19 games, just the type of clinical, cold-blooded form required of champions.