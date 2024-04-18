Celtic must keep 'fighting' after going top - Sadiku

Celtic head coach Elena Sadiku has warned against complacency after her side moved to the top of the SWPL.

A narrow win over Hibs proved enough to displace league leaders Rangers, who slipped up with defeat at Hearts.

Now two points clear at the summit, Celtic are setting the pace with two Old Firm derbies to come in a thrilling title race.

"I think in the first half we were not as good as we can be," Sadiku told club media. "Overall, especially in the second half, how we fought was really nice to see.

"If we don't play the best football, we still need to fight for the three points and get the job done.

"This is what we want to do, we want to win our games so it can lead us to what we want in the end.

"It's nice that this win takes us to the top of the league, but it's so many games left. We just need to keep fighting hard and hopefully it will give us what we want."