Celtic Make Move For Star In Action At Euro 2024

Celtic are claimed to have made a move to land Fenerbahce goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, who is in action at Euro 2024.

Brendan Rodgers’ Scottish champions want to sign a new goalkeeper this summer due to the retirement of Joe Hart.

A host of goalkeepers have been linked with a possible move to Parkhead and now Croatia’s number 1 Livakovic is suggested to be the man Celtic want.

According to Turkish outlet As Marca, Celtic have gone in with an offer of €9m for Fenerbahce goalkeeper Livakovic.

Premier League new boys Ipswich Town are also suggested to be tracking Livakovic.

Livakovic was between the sticks for Croatia on Saturday as his side lost their Euro 2024 group stage clash against Spain 3-0.

The 29-year-old will be looking to make sure he keeps a clean sheet in Croatia’s next game, against Albania.