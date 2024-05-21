'Celtic have more match-winners than Rangers'

Celtic go into Saturday's Scottish Cup final with Rangers as favourites after their recent upper hand in Old Firm games and because they have "more match-winners", says Johan Mjallby.

The Swede's former club won the Premiership title by an eight-point margin from their Glasgow rivals, taking 10 points from four derby meetings.

While Celtic are aiming to defend the trophy, Rangers are looking for a double of their own, having lifted the League Cup in December.

And ex-Ibrox defender Arthur Numan reckons his old team must "draw a line" under their league disappointment to refocus on ending the season on a high.

"They need to forget what has happened in the last couple of weeks," said the 54-year-old Dutchman, who thinks Rangers "gave the league away" with dropped points at Ross County and Dundee in the space of four days in April.

"Winning the league is always the most important but they need to draw a line because they cannot change the league.

"The cup is a very important game because we can still win the double."

Mjallby believes Celtic will have "more of the momentum" after a strong finish clinched a third successive title.

"The last two months they’ve really hit top form and when it mattered they played their best football," said the 53-year-old.

"There's probably more pressure on Rangers to get their tactics perfect, because Celtic have had a lot of success during the Old Firm games and they very seldom change the way they play.

"It's a one-off game but Celtic should go in with a lot of confidence. I think they have more match-winners than Rangers."

Memories of 2002 final

Numan and Mjallby faced off in the 2002 final, which is the last time the teams met at this stage of the tournament.

“That game always brings back good memories, it was something special," said Numan, recalling a thrilling 3-2 victory.

“That was the year Alex McLeish took over from Dick Advocaat and he tried to get the spirit back in the dressing room because there was some issues, and we won the League Cup and the Scottish Cup which put the confidence back in the team.”

Numan picked up the trophy four times during his five years at Rangers, while Mjallby enjoyed two successes in his six seasons at Celtic.

"I think it’s going to be a frantic first 15 to 20 minutes," said Mjallby of Saturday's match at Hampden.

"It will be interesting to see if Rangers press high - as Celtic do. Celtic are more fluid going forward and Rangers are a bit stronger physically."