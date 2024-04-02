'Celtic monitoring Krasnodar's Spertsyan' - gossip

[Getty Images]

Celtic are monitoring 23-year-old Krasnodar attacking midfielder Eduard Spertsyan, who has 25 caps for Armenia, according to reports in Russia. (Glasgow Evening Times)

Krasnodar midfielder Eduard Spertsyan, who is reportedly interesting Celtic, was previously linked with Manchester City, Newcastle United, Juventus and Ajax, but while the 23-year-old's stock has fallen since being valued at £13m, he recently said he is keen to move to Europe having spent his whole career in his native Russia. (Daily Record)

Celtic will be blown out of the water in terms of transfer fee and wages by English clubs should they attempt this summer to sign 28-year-old Blackburn Rovers forward Sammie Szmodics, who has also been linked with Brentford. (Football Insider)

Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn believes that his agent, Christian Nerlinger, will be supporting his side in this weekend's Glasgow derby despite the former midfielder having played for Rangers. (The National)

Read Tuesday's Scottish Gossip in full here.