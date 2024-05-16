Celtic 'means everything' to retiring Hart

Retiring Joe Hart says Celtic - and a third Premiership title - "means everything" to him.

The former Manchester City and England goalkeeper, 37, announced his retirement in February and was determined to finish a successful career on a positive note.

In three years in Scotland, Hart has claimed six out of a possible eight domestic honours - and he could make that seven from nine in this month’s Scottish Cup final.

"This is everything," he told Celtic TV. "What a season, what a tough season. Stuck together, decided I was going to call it a day, didn't know if people would understand what I was trying to say when I was saying it.

"But it means absolutely everything to be stood here with these guys. I love being at this club, I have loved every minute of it, and we are here to win trophies."

Asked to articulate his feelings for the Celtic support, Hart added: "I can't and I won't. I can't talk about how much this means to me and my family, this place. It means everything.

"It's touched me so deep down in my heart. I will hopefully be comfortable talking about it soon but I don't want to be blubbering on a football pitch."