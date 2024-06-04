Celtic may need to dig deeper to land Kelleher - gossip

Celtic will find it hard to afford Caoimhin Kelleher this summer as Liverpool want more than the £10m the Scottish champions are willing to pay for the 25-year-old Republic of Ireland goalkeeper. (Football Insider)

Celtic are confident they are close to striking a deal to sign Paulo Bernardo on a permanent basis from Benfica after the 22-year-old midfielder spent a season on loan in Glasgow with an option to buy for £6m. (Daily Record)

Celtic are interested in Lausanne-Sport midfielder Alvyn Sanches, but Coventry City, Stoke City and clubs in Germany, France and the Netherlands are also considering offers for the 21-year-old Swiss who is valued at £4.3m. (Daily Express)

Defender Bosun Lawal, the 21-year-old who impressed in midfield last season on loan to Fleetwood Town, is to be given a chance to impress with Celtic's first team this summer despite interest from a number of Championship clubs in England. (Football Scotland)

