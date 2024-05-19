Celtic made Hart feel 'so special and humble'

Retiring Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart says his final league appearance was the high-point of his playing career.

The former England stopper received a standing ovation after being substituted in the 87th minute of Celtic's 3-2 win over St Mirren, and saw a banner reading 'Super Joe Hart' unveiled in the stands.

“Guys, I have never felt professionally that special before in my entire life," Hart told the crowd before Celtic lifted the trophy.

“Myself, my family, from the bottom of my heart, I absolutely adore every single one of you, everyone associated with this football club.

“It’s such a special place. I was asked yesterday, how do you explain this to people? I don’t want to explain this to anyone, this is not a club that needs explaining, this is a club that speaks for itself.

“You guys are absolutely phenomenal. It’s part of you, you have made me feel so special and humble.

“I absolutely love it, thank you so much for having me.”