Celtic 'looking no further than Dundee' - Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers insists Celtic are "looking no further forward than Dundee" on Sunday despite being "excited" at the prospect of ending the season with a league and cup double.

The Northern Irishman's side lead the Scottish Premiership by three points with five games remaining and will also face title rivals Rangers in the Scottish Cup final.

Rodgers described the visit to Dens Park as "a big game for us, like every one will be now in these six games to finish".

"I'm really excited about this challenge of finishing the season with a success," the team manager told Celtic TV. "But it's about taking each game at a time, keeping the focus on Dundee, not looking anywhere else."

Rodgers senses his team are embracing the pressure involved in chasing the double.

"That is the expectation," he said. "We are not here on holiday. We are here to win and we are here to win in the best fashion we possibly can.

"That's the excitement around it. That everything is in our hands to achieve what we want to achieve."

Dundee did Celtic a favour in their previous match when they held Rangers to a goalless draw last week and Rodgers is expecting a tough test.

"We've played very well against them this season, but Tony and the staff have done a brilliant job," Rodgers added. "There will be other teams who other people may feel have better squads than Dundee, but the job Tony's done there in his first season up in the Premiership as been absolutely brilliant.

"We go there with no level of complacency, only respect for a team that has done very well. We have to be at the top of our game to get the result."