Celtic linked with Vindahl and Mepham - gossip

Celtic have made Sparta Prague goalkeeper Peter Vindahl one of their key targets and the Scottish champions are locked in negotiations despite having to stump up a sizeable fee for the 26-year-old Dane. (Football Scotland)

Denmark assistant manager Morten Wieghorst says he has spoken to Celtic and his former club are not sure they will be able to keep hold of midfielder Matt O'Riley this summer considering the 23-year-old's player of the year season. (Daily Record)

Celtic have added 26-year-old Wales centre-half Chris Mepham, who would command a fee of about £8m heading into the final year of his Bournemouth contract, to a list of summer signing targets. (Daily Mail)

Out-of-favour Celtic centre-half Maik Nawrocki has rejected an approach from Legia Warsaw, but his former club could return for the 23-year-old should he remain out of the picture in Glasgow at the start of the new season. (Sebastian Staszewski on X)

Johnny Hayes is poised to return to Celtic in a role working with younger players after the 36-year-old winger rejected an offer to remain with Aberdeen. (Scottish Sun)

