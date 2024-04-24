Celtic linked with keeper Pentz - gossip

[Reuters]

Celtic, Southampton and PSV Eindhoven are plotting moves to sign Austrian goalkeeper Patrick Pentz, who is currently on loan at Danish side Brondby from newly-crowned Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen. (Football Insider)

Cameron Carter-Vickers plays down Celtic's three-point lead over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership and the defender is targeting six wins out of six to clinch a league and Scottish Cup double. (Record)

Former Celtic players Jonny Hayes and Charlie Mulgrew are in the frame for the club's under-18s head coach role. (Sun)