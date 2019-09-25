Celtic make light work of Partick Thistle to advance to League Cup semi-finals

Celtic thrashed Partick Thistle 5-0 to advance to the Scottish League Cup semi-finals - PA

Celtic 5 Partick Thistle 0

Celtic swept past Partick Thistle and into the semi-finals with an ominous statement of intent in the Betfred Scottish League Cup.

Neil Lennon has never won Scotland’s most junior honour but he was gratified by a rampaging performance that saw Olivier Ntcham’s double supplemented by goals from Vakoun Bayo, Tom Rogic and even Scott Sinclair, who has been a shadow figure around Parkhead this season.

Although the previous day had marked the sixth anniversary of Celtic’s defeat by Morton at home at the same stage of this competition, when he had fielded a heavily rejigged side, Lennon chose to make no fewer than eight changes for the visit of another lower league team.

Jeremie Frimpong made his debut after signing during the summer and replaced the injured Moritz Bauer in defence. The desire to give squad players game time saw the inclusion of Mohamed Elyounoussi along with Hatem Abd Elhamed, Jonny Hayes, Craig Gordon, Lewis Morgan, Rogic and Bayo.

Out or onto the bench went Fraser Forster, Bauer, Christopher Jullien, Boli Bolingoli, Scott Brown, James Forrest, Ryan Christie and Odsonne Edouard. Included amongst the Hoops substitutes was Sinclair, whose last showing was an 11-minute cameo in the 5-2 victory over Motherwell at Fir Park on August 10.

The personnel switches did not prevent Celtic from getting off to their customary strong start and it became apparent immediately that Bayo was the beacon for crosses from both the Celtic flanks. Hayes was the principal supplier and his first delivery was met by the Ivorian striker with a header that looped on to the roof of the net.

Bayo used the effort to adjust his range so that, when Hayes next found him with a free kick, he got clear of Ryan Williamson in the heart of the Jags box to bounce his headed finish powerfully beyond Scott Fox. The 22-year-old forward got yet another chance when Rogic picked him out just beyond Fox’s right hand post but on this occasion Bayo bounced his attempt just on the wrong side of the upright.

Olivier Ntcham scored twice to help his side defeat Partick Thistle Credit: Getty Images

When Sean McGinty trudged off to have his bleeding skull patched, it looked as though Thistle could expect nothing from the evening but the Firhill players settled into a tidy passage during which they sustained possession to a degree which saw them create a decent opening for an equaliser, when Shea Gordon struck an angled drive which forced his goalkeeping namesake to beat the ball to safety.

If the Jags made their way inside at the interval satisfied that they could make an impact on the proceedings, they were disabused within 45 seconds of the restart when Bayo laid off a pass for Rogic to find the mark from the edge of the box. Salt was applied to the visitors’ wounds when an offside flag ruled out a beautifully glanced header from Tam O’Ware and, while Thistle were still grumbling, they were picked off by Ntcham with a raking drive that reached the net via Fox’s fingertips.

The Frenchman added another shortly afterwards, this time taking the low road when his shot deceived McGinn and went in off the base of the far post with Fox unsighted. Thistle’s torment was not over, however, and the next punishment was inflicted by Sinclair, who had replaced Elyounoussi midway through the second half, fastened on to the rebound from a blocked attempt by Bayo to rifle home Celtic’s fifth and final goal.