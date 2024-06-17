Celtic Keeping Close Tabs On This In-Demand Dundee Ace: Why They Must Secure His Services

In a recent post on X, Sky Sports’ Scottish correspondent Anthony Joseph shared an update on Luke McCowan. The Dundee United midfielder has emerged as a transfer target for Celtic, but the champions of Scotland are likely to be rivalled by a host of MLS and Championship outfits.

As I mentioned in our Scottish Premiership transfers piece today… Celtic have been monitoring Dundee midfielder Luke McCowan. It’s understood a number of MLS and English Championship sides are also interested in the 26-year-old. He’s entering the last year of his contract. pic.twitter.com/I4mpXFSVnI — Anthony Joseph (@AnthonyRJoseph) June 14, 2024

The Scotsman progressed through the academy ranks of East End United and Ayr United before breaking into the latter’s senior side in 2017. He developed his game while in the lower leagues of Scottish football and contributed to Dundee’s resurgence since joining them in the summer of 2021. Despite being relegated in his first year, McCowan played a pivotal role in scripting an immediate promotion followed by a top-six finish to conclude the 2023-24 season.

Why Celtic Must Rope In McCowan

Primarily a right midfielder, the Dundee ace netted 10 goals in 37 league games thus becoming their top scorer of the previous campaign. His stakes are quite high following a blistering spell and the Dark Blues, too, should be open to cash in on their prized asset and reinvest in the squad over losing him for nothing in less than a year upon the expiration of his Dens Park contract.

Celtic, on the other hand, are well equipped in the centre of the pitch. Skipper Callum McGregor is driving the show from the base as a deep-lying playmaker, also, the flair, finesse and creative spark of Reo Hatate and Matt O’Riley have helped the Hoops dominate the midfield game in recent years.

While they are still in discussion with Benfica over making Paulo Bernardo’s loan move permanent, the winter exit of David Turnbull and growing interest in O’Riley might force Brendan Rodgers to opt for reinforcements. Odin Thiago Holm, the first signing in his second spell in charge, has yet to prove his worth and Tomoki Iwata, one of Ange Postecoglou’s final recruits before leaving for Spurs, has mostly been utilized sporadically as the understudy to McGregor. James McCarthy, Kwon Hyeok-kyu and Liam Shaw, the forgotten trio, do not seem to have a future at Celtic Park.

The addition of McCowan would offer depth in wide midfield and Rodgers, too, must sanction the move in an attempt to build a formidable force to reclaim the lost glory in the European circuit.